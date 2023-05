Share · View all patches · Build 11343717 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy

In this patch two new functionalities got added:

1.) Achievement System. Simply press [T] to open the new achievements window and start completing your first achievements:

Hint: More achievements will get added during the next days.

2.) Daily Login Experience Bonus Streak (log in every day to build an exp. bonus). Simply press [Z] to open the new events window and learn more:

Happy Slaying!

Jannick