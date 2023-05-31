PATCH #3 NOTES

We’ve just released a new patch for Blooming Business: Casino; this patch is now available on Steam for all players and covers the following improvements:

In level 1, “Insert Coin”, we added one mission in the tutorial to teach about how to rotate objects

In level 2 “A Cog in the Mob” and 3 “Welcome to Welfaradise”, missions asking to check specific client types information is now validated as well if the client type panel is accessed via shortcuts

In level 3 “Welcome to Welfaradise”, the mission "Get bouncers to sort cheaters at the entrance" task is now completed after simply hiring a Bouncer

In level 6 “See You Later InvestiGator!”, fixed an issue with the "Call Jim" marketing effort massively raising expenses. This research grants the casino with infinite electricity! Bonus lasts 4 days.

Fixed an issue which prevented in rare instances from giving orders to Pit Bosses

In both campaign and sandbox modes, fixed layout issues in some levels where camera bounds were too tight and didn't allow to freely navigate in the whole level space

In the sandbox mode: fixed an issue that was preventing some decorations from being unlocked in endless mode

Balancing improvement and mission clarity rework

We also worked on various balancing improvements in all of 11 campaign missions’ levels to ease mission flow clarity.

Our team continues to work hard on improving the game based on player feedback and analytics. A massive thank you to our lovely community for their feedback and support, it’s helping us greatly with prioritizing work and improving the game for everyone to enjoy even more!

