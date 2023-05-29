Patch 1.0.3 - Targeting in Combat, Crop Farming, Watchtower Events

Combat - Targeting

We saw that many of you are not happy with the combat of the game. With this patch, we want to address one aspect of that: targeting.

Controller: Drastically improved auto-aim for ranged weapons. You no longer target random bushes or trees - only enemies, wildlife, and bees.

Mouse: When using a range weapon you can not accidentally click on a tree and shoot in a completely wrong direction anymore. Trees are no longer targeted while using a ranged weapon.

Please be aware that this is the first of a series of improvements that we will make to combat, targeting and animations. We are not finished patching and adjusting.

Crop Farming

We realized that the crop farming mechanic was not as meaningful as it should be and that in many cases it was not worth investing your resources into a garden. We want to change that with this patch.

Drastically reduces grow times for crops. They grow faster.

Fertilizer and water hold for longer and they completely "fill" the garden with 1 use.

Fertilizer and water have more impact on growth speed.

Fertilizer and water now have an impact on the number of harvested crops.

Sleeping in bed skips time and lets plants grow.

Desert Watchtower Events

We understood that some of you found the watchtower events tedious and we want to address that. The number of enemies that spawned was bugged and in some cases (the longer you pushed the button, the more enemies spawned). Therefore way too many enemies were spawned. Additionally, it was a bug, that it was necessary to loot enemies (which caused sanity to decrease).

The correct number of enemies spawn per watchtower event (2-3 enemies per wave).

Corrected the number of waves (always 3 waves).

It is no longer necessary to loot enemies to proceed.

Fixed that skeleton gunman sometimes took no damage.

Reduced sound volume of dynamite explosions.

Fixes

Some improvements to RAM management of the game. More improvements will follow.

Playstation controller: The correct interaction button for secondary interactions is shown ("circle").

Fixed wrong world piece icon of "Snow-covered forest / Forest"

Fixed that the world piece name was too big in some languages and overlapped the UI button.

Prevent character names below portraits to flow out of the screen (some languages had that issue).

Workbench UI: Fixed closing animation.

Korean: Buttons for opening files and subscribing to Square Glade Club are now readable.

You can no longer destroy the bonfire in Kacheda village with a hammer.

Fixed various spelling mistakes and translations.

❤️ If you enjoy the game please consider writing a Steam review. Reviews help especially small indie developers getting recognized by the algorithm.