Trial Viewer, Table Improvements & Table Editor Update!

Witch Trial (Mission/Mode) Viewer

The Witch trials screen in the pause menu now has an added button that accompanies the pre-existing trial description. Pressing this button highlights and flashes the objects on the tables to better display what objects the mission correlates to.

Table Improvements:

Magical Meadows

Removed one blocker peg from each side, adding access to the out-lanes.

Added kickback cannons on each side. These are not tied to any mission/witch trial, instead you are given one use of each per life/ball.

Hectic Highway

The upper manhole covers are now tied to a mission/trial

All you need to do is hit each one once within the same life and you will get 7,500 points and a life saver bonus.

Multi-Screen Display

DMD/LCD Screen on multi-display can now be be re-sized and moved

DMD/LCD Screen on primary display is now disabled when playing with multi-display

Misc. Changes:

Added an auto-start game button which can be rebound in the keyboard controls screen.

Charming Chopper: Fixed a ball stuck location, also adjusted edges for better ball flow.

Cowboy County: Adjusted some LED locations

Birthday Bonanza: Fixed an issue where the big ole present mission wasn't properly tracked

Christmas Carnage: Added plunger VFX

Easter Extravaganza: Fixed a problem with the Bunny Whacker Mission not properly tracking rabbits being hit.

Future Flight: Cleaned up some visuals

Sly Samurai: Cleaned up some visuals

Story Mode scores were previously being uploaded to the arcade mode instead of assist as intended.

Table Editor

What’s New

Improved GUI

Basic Mechanics

Spinners (2 Types, one never before seen!)

Gates (2 Types)

Flippers

Slingshots

Flipper/Slingshot Presets

Layout & Advanced

3 New Blockers

10 New Borders

More Raceways

9 Choose-able Flipper Setups

6 New Plunger Options

Misc

Added Missing Images for Borders & Blockers

10 More Post-Processing/Camera Settings

