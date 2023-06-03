Trial Viewer, Table Improvements & Table Editor Update!

Witch Trial (Mission/Mode) Viewer
The Witch trials screen in the pause menu now has an added button that accompanies the pre-existing trial description. Pressing this button highlights and flashes the objects on the tables to better display what objects the mission correlates to.
Table Improvements:
Magical Meadows
- Removed one blocker peg from each side, adding access to the out-lanes.
- Added kickback cannons on each side. These are not tied to any mission/witch trial, instead you are given one use of each per life/ball.
Hectic Highway
- The upper manhole covers are now tied to a mission/trial
- All you need to do is hit each one once within the same life and you will get 7,500 points and a life saver bonus.
Multi-Screen Display
- DMD/LCD Screen on multi-display can now be be re-sized and moved
- DMD/LCD Screen on primary display is now disabled when playing with multi-display
Misc. Changes:
- Added an auto-start game button which can be rebound in the keyboard controls screen.
- Charming Chopper: Fixed a ball stuck location, also adjusted edges for better ball flow.
- Cowboy County: Adjusted some LED locations
- Birthday Bonanza: Fixed an issue where the big ole present mission wasn't properly tracked
- Christmas Carnage: Added plunger VFX
- Easter Extravaganza: Fixed a problem with the Bunny Whacker Mission not properly tracking rabbits being hit.
- Future Flight: Cleaned up some visuals
- Sly Samurai: Cleaned up some visuals
- Story Mode scores were previously being uploaded to the arcade mode instead of assist as intended.
Table Editor
What’s New
Improved GUI
Basic Mechanics
- Spinners (2 Types, one never before seen!)
- Gates (2 Types)
- Flippers
- Slingshots
- Flipper/Slingshot Presets
Layout & Advanced
- 3 New Blockers
- 10 New Borders
- More Raceways
- 9 Choose-able Flipper Setups
- 6 New Plunger Options
Misc
- Added Missing Images for Borders & Blockers
- 10 More Post-Processing/Camera Settings
What’s Next
- Room Themes/Decorations
- More Raceways
- Environment Effects
- Wide Table
- Improved Audio
