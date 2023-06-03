 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 3 June 2023

Trial Viewer, Table Improvements & Table Editor Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11343569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Witch Trial (Mission/Mode) Viewer

The Witch trials screen in the pause menu now has an added button that accompanies the pre-existing trial description. Pressing this button highlights and flashes the objects on the tables to better display what objects the mission correlates to.

Table Improvements:

Magical Meadows

  • Removed one blocker peg from each side, adding access to the out-lanes.
  • Added kickback cannons on each side. These are not tied to any mission/witch trial, instead you are given one use of each per life/ball.

Hectic Highway

  • The upper manhole covers are now tied to a mission/trial
  • All you need to do is hit each one once within the same life and you will get 7,500 points and a life saver bonus.

Multi-Screen Display

  • DMD/LCD Screen on multi-display can now be be re-sized and moved
  • DMD/LCD Screen on primary display is now disabled when playing with multi-display

Misc. Changes:

  • Added an auto-start game button which can be rebound in the keyboard controls screen.
  • Charming Chopper: Fixed a ball stuck location, also adjusted edges for better ball flow.
  • Cowboy County: Adjusted some LED locations
  • Birthday Bonanza: Fixed an issue where the big ole present mission wasn't properly tracked
  • Christmas Carnage: Added plunger VFX
  • Easter Extravaganza: Fixed a problem with the Bunny Whacker Mission not properly tracking rabbits being hit.
  • Future Flight: Cleaned up some visuals
  • Sly Samurai: Cleaned up some visuals
  • Story Mode scores were previously being uploaded to the arcade mode instead of assist as intended.

Table Editor

What’s New

Improved GUI
Basic Mechanics
  • Spinners (2 Types, one never before seen!)
  • Gates (2 Types)
  • Flippers
  • Slingshots
  • Flipper/Slingshot Presets
Layout & Advanced
  • 3 New Blockers
  • 10 New Borders
  • More Raceways
  • 9 Choose-able Flipper Setups
  • 6 New Plunger Options
Misc
  • Added Missing Images for Borders & Blockers
  • 10 More Post-Processing/Camera Settings
What’s Next
  • Room Themes/Decorations
  • More Raceways
  • Environment Effects
  • Wide Table
  • Improved Audio

