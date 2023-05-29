Chicken Fight 1.32 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11343563 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Just a quick patch to the 1.3 update as well as a few features that just missed the deadline.

Map Editor

Only the host needs a map downloaded to play now

Torch, egg gun, throwable spiders, and the cannon are all now placeable in the map editor

New "random" item can be placed which will spawn in random items

Bugs:

Moving platforms in editor now have proper collision

Issue regarding some players crashing on story mode/matchmaking menus should now be fixed

The credits should no longer repeat the song after it ends

Bots have been slightly tuned down (it was bugged prior)

Hud not appearing on some maps has been fixed

Steps towards reducing lag in levels 3 and 4 have been made

Be sure to report any other issues here: https://discord.gg/xgDZKesnJC. I hope you enjoy!