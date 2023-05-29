Chicken Fight 1.32 Patch

Just a quick patch to the 1.3 update as well as a few features that just missed the deadline.
Map Editor
- Only the host needs a map downloaded to play now
- Torch, egg gun, throwable spiders, and the cannon are all now placeable in the map editor
- New "random" item can be placed which will spawn in random items
Bugs:
- Moving platforms in editor now have proper collision
- Issue regarding some players crashing on story mode/matchmaking menus should now be fixed
- The credits should no longer repeat the song after it ends
- Bots have been slightly tuned down (it was bugged prior)
- Hud not appearing on some maps has been fixed
- Steps towards reducing lag in levels 3 and 4 have been made
Be sure to report any other issues here: https://discord.gg/xgDZKesnJC. I hope you enjoy!
