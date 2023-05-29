 Skip to content

Chicken Fight update for 29 May 2023

Chicken Fight 1.32 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick patch to the 1.3 update as well as a few features that just missed the deadline.

Map Editor

  • Only the host needs a map downloaded to play now
  • Torch, egg gun, throwable spiders, and the cannon are all now placeable in the map editor
  • New "random" item can be placed which will spawn in random items

Bugs:

  • Moving platforms in editor now have proper collision
  • Issue regarding some players crashing on story mode/matchmaking menus should now be fixed
  • The credits should no longer repeat the song after it ends
  • Bots have been slightly tuned down (it was bugged prior)
  • Hud not appearing on some maps has been fixed
  • Steps towards reducing lag in levels 3 and 4 have been made

Be sure to report any other issues here: https://discord.gg/xgDZKesnJC. I hope you enjoy!

