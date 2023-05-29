 Skip to content

The Highrise update for 29 May 2023

Early Access and Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11343538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Studio Hatch.

We have finally released the Early Access version.

First of all, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who patiently waited and supported us. Thanks to your support and interest, we were able to present our game.

However, we sincerely apologize to many users who were unable to enjoy smooth gameplay due to optimization issues ːsteamsadː

We are aware of these problems and are currently working hard to improve the optimization of the game. To achieve this, we are carefully listening to and analyzing feedback from all users.

We promise to continue collecting user opinions and making efforts to quickly resolve optimization issues. We are committed to providing players with the best gaming experience possible.

Once again, we thank everyone who has shown interest and love for our game, and we will continue to strive until we can repay you with an even better game.

Finally, here are the contents of the first hotfix:

  1. Different Graphics APIs other than DirectX11 now supported: Attempting to mitigate graphic distortion issues on certain computer specifications.

  2. Increased physics frame rate: Resolving the issue of choppy motion.

  3. Added more Simplified Chinese translation.

Thank you all once again.

We sincerely hope you have a wonderful day.

Studio Hatch Co., Ltd.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1273481 Depot 1273481
  • Loading history…
