Early Access and Hotfix

Hello, this is Studio Hatch.

We have finally released the Early Access version.

First of all, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who patiently waited and supported us. Thanks to your support and interest, we were able to present our game.

However, we sincerely apologize to many users who were unable to enjoy smooth gameplay due to optimization issues ːsteamsadː

We are aware of these problems and are currently working hard to improve the optimization of the game. To achieve this, we are carefully listening to and analyzing feedback from all users.

We promise to continue collecting user opinions and making efforts to quickly resolve optimization issues. We are committed to providing players with the best gaming experience possible.

Once again, we thank everyone who has shown interest and love for our game, and we will continue to strive until we can repay you with an even better game.

Finally, here are the contents of the first hotfix:

Different Graphics APIs other than DirectX11 now supported: Attempting to mitigate graphic distortion issues on certain computer specifications. Increased physics frame rate: Resolving the issue of choppy motion. Added more Simplified Chinese translation.

Thank you all once again.

We sincerely hope you have a wonderful day.

Studio Hatch Co., Ltd.