-
Added ability to select specific date(s) for an event
- This will allow you to run one-off events, or a tour of a set length
- When an event has had its last date, it will automatically become inactive
-
Workers page now shows all good/bad chemistry a worker has with others
-
Minor UI Changes on workers page, events page, All Promotions page
-
Fixed bug where monthly wages could be 0
-
Added Steam UI Overlay
-
Added "Is Shortlisted" filter to filters list
-
More adjustments to attendance
-
If a Game World image folder contains "imageBackground.jpg", that will become the image background in any save that uses that image folder
-
Added Subject to Interview beats
-
Changed default angle to Promo rather than Brawl
-
Tweaked attendance logic
-
Fixed converter bug
-
Fixed bug where owner would get assigned over and over
-
Fixed bug when network had no availability
-
Fixed bug where angle and match colours disappeared
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 29 May 2023
Update Notes 29 May 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
- Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1157704 Depot 1157704
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update