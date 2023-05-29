 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 29 May 2023

Update Notes 29 May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11343531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added ability to select specific date(s) for an event

    • This will allow you to run one-off events, or a tour of a set length
    • When an event has had its last date, it will automatically become inactive

  • Workers page now shows all good/bad chemistry a worker has with others

  • Minor UI Changes on workers page, events page, All Promotions page

  • Fixed bug where monthly wages could be 0

  • Added Steam UI Overlay

  • Added "Is Shortlisted" filter to filters list

  • More adjustments to attendance

  • If a Game World image folder contains "imageBackground.jpg", that will become the image background in any save that uses that image folder

  • Added Subject to Interview beats

  • Changed default angle to Promo rather than Brawl

  • Tweaked attendance logic

  • Fixed converter bug

  • Fixed bug where owner would get assigned over and over

  • Fixed bug when network had no availability

  • Fixed bug where angle and match colours disappeared

Changed files in this update

Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1157704 Depot 1157704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link