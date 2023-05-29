Update Notes 29 May 2023

Added ability to select specific date(s) for an event This will allow you to run one-off events, or a tour of a set length

When an event has had its last date, it will automatically become inactive

Workers page now shows all good/bad chemistry a worker has with others

Minor UI Changes on workers page, events page, All Promotions page

Fixed bug where monthly wages could be 0

Added Steam UI Overlay

Added "Is Shortlisted" filter to filters list

More adjustments to attendance

If a Game World image folder contains "imageBackground.jpg", that will become the image background in any save that uses that image folder

Added Subject to Interview beats

Changed default angle to Promo rather than Brawl

Tweaked attendance logic

Fixed converter bug

Fixed bug where owner would get assigned over and over

Fixed bug when network had no availability