 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Adventures of Quin85 update for 29 May 2023

PATCH 1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11343417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Final Zone is now Available!

Added Last Zone!
Added new Achievements
Added new Enemies
Added new Boss
Added new Skin

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089341 Depot 2089341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link