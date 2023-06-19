[Patch Note] Update on June 19

[Update]
- Skill "Shield": Adds the effect of partially recovering magical power when defending against enemy attacks.
- Trait "Upgrade Shield": Added "Additional increase in magical power recovered when defending" effect
- Adjusted downward the amount of magic consumed when using skills
- Content reinforcement of Hidden Ending that can be confirmed after clearing the 4th Dimensional Rift that can be confirmed in the stages of Chapter 7 and 8
- Added previews of weapon skills "Low-flying Rush" and "Distortion Barrier" in the Durahan menu
Changed files in this update