BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 19 June 2023

[Patch Note] Update on June 19

[Patch Note] Update on June 19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update]

  • Skill "Shield": Adds the effect of partially recovering magical power when defending against enemy attacks.
  • Trait "Upgrade Shield": Added "Additional increase in magical power recovered when defending" effect
  • Adjusted downward the amount of magic consumed when using skills
  • Content reinforcement of Hidden Ending that can be confirmed after clearing the 4th Dimensional Rift that can be confirmed in the stages of Chapter 7 and 8
  • Added previews of weapon skills "Low-flying Rush" and "Distortion Barrier" in the Durahan menu

