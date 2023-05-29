Age of Undead update to version 1.6.0!

Hello, Generals!

Sorry for the delay in the new update, but I had to finish the DEMO for my new game "Mercenaries of the Kingdom" which will participate in the Stem Next Fest in June.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.6.0:

Fixed an issue that broke camera movement if it moved fast and fps was low.

Fixed an issue with the strategic bomber's crosshair angle.

Fixed a navigation problem of Strategic bomber and UAV when they had to return to trajectory.

Fixed an issue where the Support helicopter minigun would not stop spinning.

Fixed an issue that caused the Support Helicopter and Gunship minigun particle effect to continue if fps was low.

Updated the list of new games on the Main Menu.

I took advantage of this moment to lighten the Main Menu from a graphical point of view, now it should load a little faster.

The following FPS Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:

Support helicopter

UAV

Strategic bomber

Gunship

In the next update, I will recheck the FPS mode for the Infected.

NEW:

I take this opportunity to tell me that the DEMO of "Mercenaries of the Kingdom" has just been released and you can play it for free without limits.

I would be very glad if you give me some feedback about the gameplay, thank you very much!

IMPORTANT:

I take this opportunity again to tell you that I have also started working on the new game that I will need to better develop HOME WARS 2, a sort of Ravenfield, but wider, more tactical, without mods, with marine and submarine battles, intense dogfights and above all more units on screen!

I'm going to add some insects too, especially spiders, so you can get a taste of HOME WARS 2 from an FPS point of view.

I haven't decided on the name yet.

Lots of new things are boiling in the pot and I can't wait to give you some more details as development goes on!

See you in the next update, Generals!