Farm Animals Update - v0.6

Hello, innkeepers!
The farm animals update has arrived to Travellers Rest. Now, you’ll have a new area available, with new NPCs and shops with new products. Thanks to the new buildings, you’ll be able to take care of your own animals to obtain different ingredients to use in your recipes.
These are some of the new update’s features:
Harvest Hill Farm and new shops
Harvest Hill Farm is now open! Meet its new owners and discover its products: animals, buildings, ingredients... Anything is possible if you have enough gold in your bag!
New NPCs and event system
Buzz and the other members of his family have unique routines and events - talk to them or watch them interact with each other to get to know them better!
Buildings and improvements
You will now be able to construct new buildings on your land that will allow you to raise and take care of your new animals. Upgrading your buildings to the maximum will allow you to keep more animals and make it much easier to take care of them.
Animal husbandry
With the new buildings, you’ll be able to keep animals on your land and obtain resources from them. Cows, chickens, sheep, pigs... Each one has different characteristics and will give you different ingredients to make a variety of dishes.
New recipes, ingredients, and new crafting system
New ingredients and recipes have been added to the game that will allow you to earn more money from your dishes. These new recipes change the crafting system so that the ingredient combinations make more sense and the possible variations have a greater impact on the final price.
Change log
- We have increased the maximum reputation level to level 25.
- We have added 7 new items that you can get as a reward for leveling up your reputation.
- The map of the farm’s exterior has been changed.
- We’ve added a new map: inside Harvest Hill Farm.
- We’ve added the new systems for building and modification of buildings.
- We’ve added a new store (Holly).
- The new animal husbandry system has been created.
- We’ve added a new store to buy farm animals.
- We’ve added 4 farm animals: cow, pig, sheep and chicken.
- We’ve added two new crops: lettuce and peppers.
- We’ve modified some of the technologies.
- Some talent bonuses have been re-balanced.
- We’ve created a new crafting system for the new recipes.
- We’ve added 25 new recipes.
- We’ve added new ingredients.
- The prices of some old recipes have been modified.
- We’ve added descriptions to many objects that did not have them.
- Two new crafting tables have been added: the food prep table and the forage table.
- The Cheesery’s appearance has been modified.
- The oven’s appearance has been modified.
- We’ve created new icons to show the modifiers and ingredients of the recipes.
- We've added 3 new NPCs: Holly, Violet and Arthur.
- We’ve created a system of routines for the NPCs.
- Some events have been added for the farm NPCs.
- We’ve balanced the price of ingredients and seeds.
- CPU performance has been optimized.
- Pathfinding has been improved.
- Now, in 4k resolution or higher, you can choose the scaling of the interface.
- Marmalade is now an ingredient and can no longer be sold as a dish.
- Mozzarella can no longer be aged.
- Seats now automatically orient themselves in the direction of a table when in position.
