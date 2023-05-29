Farm Animals Update - v0.6

Hello, innkeepers!

The farm animals update has arrived to Travellers Rest. Now, you’ll have a new area available, with new NPCs and shops with new products. Thanks to the new buildings, you’ll be able to take care of your own animals to obtain different ingredients to use in your recipes.

These are some of the new update’s features:

Harvest Hill Farm and new shops

Harvest Hill Farm is now open! Meet its new owners and discover its products: animals, buildings, ingredients... Anything is possible if you have enough gold in your bag!

New NPCs and event system

Buzz and the other members of his family have unique routines and events - talk to them or watch them interact with each other to get to know them better!

Buildings and improvements

You will now be able to construct new buildings on your land that will allow you to raise and take care of your new animals. Upgrading your buildings to the maximum will allow you to keep more animals and make it much easier to take care of them.

Animal husbandry

With the new buildings, you’ll be able to keep animals on your land and obtain resources from them. Cows, chickens, sheep, pigs... Each one has different characteristics and will give you different ingredients to make a variety of dishes.

New recipes, ingredients, and new crafting system

.

New ingredients and recipes have been added to the game that will allow you to earn more money from your dishes. These new recipes change the crafting system so that the ingredient combinations make more sense and the possible variations have a greater impact on the final price.

Change log