Drums Rock - Launch Update

Hey Rockers! We've got an exciting announcement for you today. The highly anticipated Launch Update is finally here with a launch sale (20% discount), marking the end of early access and delivering the ultimate experience! Get ready for a rocking time with these highlights:

Custom songs and Workshop support! Unleash your creativity and take your gameplay to a whole new level.

Unleash your creativity and take your gameplay to a whole new level. Immerse yourself in the rhythm with new mind-blowing songs like Bella Ciao , Bring Me To Life , Blind and Frozen by Beast In Black, Fueron Pocos by Sons Of Aguirre & Scila, Survivor by Cabin Boy Jumped Ship, and Last Line Of Defense by December Screams Ember.

, , by Beast In Black, by Sons Of Aguirre & Scila, by Cabin Boy Jumped Ship, and by December Screams Ember. Play as The Penitent One with the Blasphemous Collaboration , featuring its unique song and drum set!

, featuring its unique song and drum set! Feel the thrill of facing off against the epic new boss , Lord Zeppelin.

, Lord Zeppelin. Fine-tune your drumming experience with single drum position settings , allowing you to customize your setup.

, allowing you to customize your setup. Expand your style with the addition of shop cosmetics , giving you even more ways to rock out.

, giving you even more ways to rock out. Lastly, we've also fixed various minor bugs.

And that's not all! We're thrilled to announce that we're working on an incredible DLC collaboration with the beloved video game Undertale, along with other iconic rock bands. Stay tuned for more updates on this epic rock tour!

Get ready to rock like never before with this incredible update! Keep on rocking!

Remember that you can try the demo of game for free!

