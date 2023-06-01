Driftwood launches into Early Access today!!!

Hey everyone!

We are so excited to be making the post we’ve worked toward for the last few years: Driftwood has launched into Early Access today!

Thank you so much for all your feedback, for engaging with us and the rest of the community on Discord, for looking forward to our game – it’s been a joy that has gotten us through the pretty difficult task of making a whole game. Now, it’s out in the wild for you to enjoy, whether you’ve been with us since day 1 or have just found out about it.

If this is your first time seeing Driftwood: Welcome! In Driftwood, you play as an adrenaline-loving sloth named Eddy. Drift through tight corners to avoid collision with cars and obstacles, and perform wicked tricks as you take in the beautiful nature landscape around you. Our game doesn’t have freestyle skateboarding tricks or an open world – instead, it’s more about letting you, as the player, enjoy a flowy longboarding experience with impeccable vibes. Eddy will be down to drift regardless of whether you go for a more relaxed session or engage in challenges to rank up on the leaderboards. The goals you set for yourself are up to you!

Be sure to wishlist our game if you haven’t already, and follow us on here for all of the updates we’ll make to the game over time. If you like what you see, don’t be shy in checking it out for yourself! 😉 We have some exciting days ahead.

Until next time!

Leo and Jason