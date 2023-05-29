PixelOver 0.14 Material shader edition

Share · View all patches · Build 11343178 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 15:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello, here's the main update which mainly adds the possibility to edit the 3D materials with similar parameters as the layer shader.

New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

3D material edition. With shader parameters (allowing, for example, to add an indexation palette per material)

Each material property can be animated !

One material can be used on multiple objects. A button indicates the number of references. You can click on it to make the current material unique.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added copy/paste for resources.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Selected object now has separated tabs (object, materials and particles).

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

As the palette input can be used in multiple places, the palette color picker tool has been moved from the main tools to the input palette tools.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Only current animation tracks where copied when duplicating an object with multiple animations.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]In animation, selecting multiple keys with the mouse selection could be blocked due to a track refresh issue.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Some wrong resources could be loaded when opening a project.[/td]

[td]

Reported by dm

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Roadmap for 2023

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Edit 3D bones animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Particle systems.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D and 3D text object.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D lights with support of normal and depth map.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation and effects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthisː[/td]

[td]Materials edition especially with custom palette indexation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More available effects with a tool to place them easily.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Import 3D FBX format.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Better favorite system with preview for shader, palette, dithering, ...[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !