Foundation update for 29 May 2023

Patch 1.9.4.6 Is Now Available!

Patch 1.9.4.6 · Build 11343052 · Last edited 29 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Foundation has just been patched to version 1.9.4.6.

Here are the details :

Improvements

  • Levy mandate now hides unavailable villager statuses instead of displaying a 0 value for them
  • Villagers can now consume resources from markets even while they’re paused or if no market tender is available
  • Sold and bought quantities from unlocked trade routes will now update in real-time without requiring a refresh of the Book window

Game Balance

  • Halved territory upkeep and upfront costs

  • Decreased the upfront cost of the following:

    • Goods Stall (50 to 25 coins)
    • Luxury Goods Stall (150 to 50 coins)

Fixes

  • Players were able to promote villagers despite not filling up all of their needs while following the onboarding quests
  • Builders could become reserved for a project and never work, which prevented masterpieces from being completed
  • The building zone of mineral deposits (from generated maps) was incorrect
  • Crash when destroying a building under specific conditions

Modding-specific

  • Crash after loading a game with an updated Livestock Farm mod (version 2.0.25+)

