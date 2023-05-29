Patch 1.9.4.6 Is Now Available!

Hello everyone!
Foundation has just been patched to version 1.9.4.6.
Here are the details :
Improvements
- Levy mandate now hides unavailable villager statuses instead of displaying a 0 value for them
- Villagers can now consume resources from markets even while they’re paused or if no market tender is available
- Sold and bought quantities from unlocked trade routes will now update in real-time without requiring a refresh of the Book window
Game Balance
-
Halved territory upkeep and upfront costs
-
Decreased the upfront cost of the following:
- Goods Stall (50 to 25 coins)
- Luxury Goods Stall (150 to 50 coins)
Fixes
- Players were able to promote villagers despite not filling up all of their needs while following the onboarding quests
- Builders could become reserved for a project and never work, which prevented masterpieces from being completed
- The building zone of mineral deposits (from generated maps) was incorrect
- Crash when destroying a building under specific conditions
Modding-specific
- Crash after loading a game with an updated Livestock Farm mod (version 2.0.25+)
Changed files in this update