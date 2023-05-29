 Skip to content

Koler update for 29 May 2023

Feature Updates - Mini Map

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Mini Map - A mini map has been added on the upper right of the screen. It displays the locations of the Relic Ruins, Chests, Color Altar, Boss and more after you have cleared the dungeon!
    And when you open the inventory, the mini map will automatically zoom out to show a larger area.

Rebalance

  • Greatly increased the probability of chests dropping in the dungeon rooms.
  • Slightly decreased the number of enemies in dungeon rooms.
  • Decreased the HP of Spawner Egg of Greeps.

