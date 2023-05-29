Update, Version 20230529

English

[Item]New Item: Smoke Grenade (Create smoke at your position. The smoke can make hostile entities unable to detect you when you stand inside of it.)

[Bazaar]The weapon merchant now sells smoke grenades.

[Safehouse]The daily supply box may now contain smoke grenades.

[Furniture]New Furniture: Cage. (It's just decoration for now. Both the manager in No.181 River Road and random furniture merchants in the Commodity Market sell this kind of furniture.)

【物品】新物品：烟雾弹（在你当前位置创造烟雾。站在烟雾中会让敌意实体无法发现你。）

【巴扎】武器商人现在贩卖烟雾弹。

【安全屋】每天的补给箱现在可能包含烟雾弹。

【家具】新家具：笼子。（目前只是装饰物。清河路181号的经理和小商品市场随机出现的家具商人都出售这种家具。）

