Patch 5/29/23 - Rerolls

Changes
- Added rerolls to skill selections. Players start with 1 Reroll and earn more with each boss defeated.
- Reduced Blade Bolts max level to 5, increased damage per level and chance to activate.
- Added a failsafe to the last stage incase the cutscene fails to play to ensure the player can still continue.
- Changed some UI elements to operate better in some situations.
Fixes
- Basic Swing was causing whirlwind to cancel if set to autocast. Whirlwind should remain active unless the player cancels it.
- Some chests in the Hub spawned EXP crystals out of bounds. All crystals spawned from chest will now always land in front of them.
- Snow houses will now correctly mask their visibility for the player.
Changed files in this update