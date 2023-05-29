 Skip to content

Across The Void update for 29 May 2023

Patch 5/29/23 - Rerolls

Build 11342996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added rerolls to skill selections. Players start with 1 Reroll and earn more with each boss defeated.
  • Reduced Blade Bolts max level to 5, increased damage per level and chance to activate.
  • Added a failsafe to the last stage incase the cutscene fails to play to ensure the player can still continue.
  • Changed some UI elements to operate better in some situations.

Fixes

  • Basic Swing was causing whirlwind to cancel if set to autocast. Whirlwind should remain active unless the player cancels it.
  • Some chests in the Hub spawned EXP crystals out of bounds. All crystals spawned from chest will now always land in front of them.
  • Snow houses will now correctly mask their visibility for the player.

