HOME WARS update to version 1.033!

Hello, Generals!!!

Sorry for the delay in the new update, but I had to finish the DEMO for my new game "Mercenaries of the Kingdom" which will participate in the Stem Next Fest in June.

Changes in this version:

Many of the new users wrote me that the game didn't start.

I know that most of the time it's a graphical issue, so if the game is launched for the first time, it will start in a window and with a lower resolution so that it is suitable for all screens.

Give me some feedback if you have any problems, thanks bro!

Fixed that annoying bug that made the end of battle/campaign music continue once you returned to the Main Menu.

Improved some colliders of military units, especially terrestrial; tell me if you encounter any problems.

Maybe next time he'll check out the colliders of those 6-8 legged bastards too!

Updated the list of new games on the Main Menu.

I took advantage of this moment to lighten the Main Menu from a graphical point of view, now it should load a little faster.

NEW:

I take this opportunity to tell me that the DEMO of "Mercenaries of the Kingdom" has just been released and you can play it for free without limits.

I would be very glad if you give me some feedback about the gameplay, thank you very much!

IMPORTANT:

I take this opportunity again to tell you that I have also started working on the new game that I will need to better develop HOME WARS 2, a sort of Ravenfield, but wider, more tactical, without mods, with marine and submarine battles, intense dogfights and above all more units on screen!

I'm going to add some insects too, especially spiders, so you can get a taste of HOME WARS 2 from an FPS point of view.

I haven't decided on the name yet.

Lots of new things are boiling in the pot and I can't wait to give you some more details as development goes on!

THE ONLY GOOD BUG IS A DAMNED DEAD BUG!!!