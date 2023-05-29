 Skip to content

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 29 May 2023

HotFix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 11342930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cursor should stay in the game window now
  • Photos will be saved to your "My Documents/Tornado Research and Rescue" directory
  • Fixed sliding truck when standing next to it
  • Removed a tree that was in the middle of the road
  • Added label for Stratford to the map

