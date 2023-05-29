- Cursor should stay in the game window now
- Photos will be saved to your "My Documents/Tornado Research and Rescue" directory
- Fixed sliding truck when standing next to it
- Removed a tree that was in the middle of the road
- Added label for Stratford to the map
Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 29 May 2023
HotFix #1
