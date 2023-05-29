 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victim update for 29 May 2023

Patch 1.9.9.8 for May 29th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11342861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted and added to the Crazy Brain Trials mini game for the end game bonuses

-Adjusted the Steam Leaderboards for all of the minigames in the end game bonuses

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1984241 Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link