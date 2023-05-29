Tower of Chaos is now available in Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 11342800 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 15:06:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello conquerors,

The time has come.

The tower awaits brave commanders to build up an army and fight with incarnations of chaos!

To celebrate the launch in Early Access, a powerful 20% discount is now active, with the lowest price for quite a while!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2080250/Tower_of_Chaos/

Check out the launch trailer, to see what to expect on your journey to save your daughter's soul:

What's available already?

Fully explorable 3 levels of the tower

Dozens of different enemies' groups

Engaging boss fights at the floor finish

All buildings available to unlock

All units available to recruit and upgrade

Full blessings' tree available

Fully-voiced over tutorial and first two story events

Emblems for your units

Starting perks

Ability to decorate headquarters

What's coming?

We are planning a mix of community-driven updates with features that we are already working on!

If you wish to say hello, report a bug or meet other fellow conquerors, Discord is the best place to start:

This game is a result of work of a super small team working after hours for the last two years. We really appreciate all kinds of support! <3

Have fun!

Laughing Foxes