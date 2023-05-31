[NEW FEATURES]
- New Animal Companion – Recon Falcon – this new PVE March Trait Animal Companion will be of great service to you when you march against the World Encounter Camps. Its abilities allow you to save Encounter Reward Points, gain additional Attack, more Guardian Points or even extra guaranteed chests when defeating an Encounter Camp.
- All 12 existing Cloak equipment items have been reworked with better stats and new bonuses
- 5 new Cloak equipment items have been added
[QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS]
- Warpath flow and Stamina improvements – Stamina deficiency caused players to repeat unnecessary steps when setting up their Army Formation before a Warpath battle. This has been fixed by reworking the flow of the Warpath menu. You can also now stack Warpath Stamina over the limit by claiming Stamina items.
- Guardian Pass and Guardian Swiftness timer has been added – allowing you to see how much time you have left without entering the Bonuses and Effects menu
- Champion XP gained has been added to the Battle Reports
- Clock added to the side menu – allowing you to easily check on the server time and plan your play sessions accordingly
- Claim All Achievements button has been added
[SEASONAL CONTENT]
- World Encounters Theme rotation – the Rajput Encounter Camps are making a comeback this season. March against them and defeat their camps to retrieve the treasures they have stolen.
- New Path to Glory Chapter
[HOLIDAY CONTENT]
- Update 65 Gift Pack – as part of the celebration, we’ll be sending a special Gift Pack to everyone soon after the release of Update 65
- Event Shop: 12 June – 20 June
Changed files in this update