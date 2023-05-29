Capital City Challenge begins today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Renovators!

Are you ready to embark on a global adventure? We are happy to announce our exciting new challenge, the Capital City Challenge. Get ready to design a room or any other hotel space inspired by the magnificent capital cities of the world!

In this challenge, we invite you to let your creativity soar as you create a space that pays homage to your favorite capital city, the capital of your country, or perhaps a place that has always captured your imagination. It's time to bring the unique vibes and cultural elements of capital cities to life within Hotel Renovator!

To participate, design a room or any other hotel space that represents the essence and spirit of your chosen capital city. Whether it's the iconic landmarks, the local cuisine, the historical charm, or the contemporary flair, let your design transport players to these vibrant destinations.

Once you've completed your capital city-inspired design, take screenshots and post them on the #⚔│challenges channel on our official Discord server. Our judges will carefully review all the submissions and select the winners based on their originality, creativity, and connection to the chosen capital city.

The winners of the Capital City Challenge will be revealed during the 10th episode of our highly anticipated Top Designer show on June 9th.

So, grab your virtual passport and get ready to explore the world's capitals through design in the Capital City Challenge! We can't wait to see your incredible creations. Good luck to all participants!

Missed the last episode of our Hotel Renovator Top Designer show? No problem! You can watch it now on our YouTube channel.

