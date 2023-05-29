- Fixed death screen closing after pressing ESC and leaving player in a stuck state
- Repositioned some of the floating trees on Broken Village
- Removed floating grass on cliff edges on Broken Village
- Fixed broken LOD lightmaps on beggining of Broken Village
Lichenvale update for 29 May 2023
Patch 1.1.3 is out!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432381 Depot 1432381
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432382 Depot 1432382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update