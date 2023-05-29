 Skip to content

Lichenvale update for 29 May 2023

Patch 1.1.3 is out!

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed death screen closing after pressing ESC and leaving player in a stuck state
  • Repositioned some of the floating trees on Broken Village
  • Removed floating grass on cliff edges on Broken Village
  • Fixed broken LOD lightmaps on beggining of Broken Village

