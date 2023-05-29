1.6.8 Updates

Bug fixes, Improvements
- Fixed the center point of the Monster Ego Sword.
- Improved auto-aim: now aims at monsters when they are actually visible.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Emergency Escape from working if you got stuck in a dungeon passage object.
