Dungreed update for 29 May 2023

1.6.8 Updates

Bug fixes, Improvements

  • Fixed the center point of the Monster Ego Sword.
  • Improved auto-aim: now aims at monsters when they are actually visible.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Emergency Escape from working if you got stuck in a dungeon passage object.

