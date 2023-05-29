Update 0.7.0 - tutorial and GUI update

Change log for 0.7.0
Graphical updates
- GUI graphics updated all around (menu, deck manager, shop)
Gameplay and balance
- Made wilderness slightly easier with starter deck having a flurry and mammoth giving two gem
- Necromancer now returns all your cards but also reduces your max health by 10
Bugs
- Image disappeared from large mode when going back and forth in card selection
Convenience & misc
- Tutorial created (still a work in progress)
- Added card Atlas to display seen (and unseen) cards
