 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Card Playtest update for 29 May 2023

Update 0.7.0 - tutorial and GUI update

Share · View all patches · Build 11342634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change log for 0.7.0
Graphical updates
  • GUI graphics updated all around (menu, deck manager, shop)
Gameplay and balance
  • Made wilderness slightly easier with starter deck having a flurry and mammoth giving two gem
  • Necromancer now returns all your cards but also reduces your max health by 10
Bugs
  • Image disappeared from large mode when going back and forth in card selection
Convenience & misc
  • Tutorial created (still a work in progress)
  • Added card Atlas to display seen (and unseen) cards

Changed files in this update

Rogue Card Playtest Content Depot 1504951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link