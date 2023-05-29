 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 29 May 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.47.0

  • Added corrections for AI ranged weapons.

  • Added amendments for armored vehicles.

  • Added random season in Quick Battles.

  • Implemented ricochets.

  • Improved trade (added sorting of prods on the world market).

  • Improved ballistics (added ballistics for AI, fixed tracers, added gravity to tank shells (23mm, 25mm, 30mm shells, 75mm and etc.).

  • Fixed news widget (visual correction of answer options).

  • Fixed some objects in map locations (collision, geometry, etc.).

  • Fixed AI production balance in global campaign.

  • Fixed material on bullets.

  • Fixed hitboxes for armored vehicles.

  • Critical bugs have been fixed, due to which your vehicle could roll over when firing from small arms.

  • Fixed radius and damage for all projectiles, including 23mm and 25mm, 30mm, etc.

