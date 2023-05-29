[UPDATE] VERSION 0.47.0

-
Added corrections for AI ranged weapons.
-
Added amendments for armored vehicles.
-
Added random season in Quick Battles.
-
Implemented ricochets.
-
Improved trade (added sorting of prods on the world market).
-
Improved ballistics (added ballistics for AI, fixed tracers, added gravity to tank shells (23mm, 25mm, 30mm shells, 75mm and etc.).
-
Fixed news widget (visual correction of answer options).
-
Fixed some objects in map locations (collision, geometry, etc.).
-
Fixed AI production balance in global campaign.
-
Fixed material on bullets.
-
Fixed hitboxes for armored vehicles.
-
Critical bugs have been fixed, due to which your vehicle could roll over when firing from small arms.
-
Fixed radius and damage for all projectiles, including 23mm and 25mm, 30mm, etc.
