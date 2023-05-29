 Skip to content

Run a Café Playtest update for 29 May 2023

P.17.2 | Major Bug Fixes & Balancing

P.17.2 | Major Bug Fixes & Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

New :

Iced Coffee :

  • Added Vanilla Iced Coffee

Changes :

Player :

  • Increased the grab distance : 2 -> 2.3

Customers :

Chill Customer :
  • Changed the ratio for ordering coffee : 40% / 15% / 3% -> 40% / 10% / 1%
  • Changed the ratio for ordering food : 100% / 35% / 5% -> 40% / 10% / 1%

Items :

Flavor Pumps :
  • Added a new placeholder texture for each flavor
Coffee Pot :
  • Increased the time it takes for the coffee inside the pot to go to room temp when it's not on the coffee maker :

Easy : 1 -> 0.75
Normal (Default) : 2 -> 1.5
Hard : 4 -> 2.5

  • Increased the time it takes for the coffee inside the pot to go to room temp when on the coffee maker : drain / 3 -> drain / 4

Order Zone :

  • Increased the Radius of the zone
  • Completed Coffee and Food placed inside the zone will no longer fall over

Environment :

  • Decreased the size of the blades of grass
  • Fixed a bug with the grass color from appearing beneath the road
  • Made it easier to get in and out of the shop

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the controls in the main menu to display the correct controls
  • Fixed a bug that caused the crosshair to be off-centered
  • Fixed an issue that caused the red and white overhang in-front of the window to bug out
  • Fixed an issue with Iced Coffee orders being labeled as "Iced COffee" or "Hot Coffee"
  • Fixes a bug that caused Coffee Makers to not fall
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to place things in walls
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to grab things through walls
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to place items under themselves
  • Added a fail safe that will teleport boxes if they fall out of the map
  • Fixed an issue that caused the café to float
  • Fixed an issue that caused Plastic Cups to be super bright
  • Players can no longer place items inside trees and bushes

