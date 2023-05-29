P.17.2 | Major Bug Fixes & Balancing

New :
Iced Coffee :
- Added Vanilla Iced Coffee
Changes :
Player :
- Increased the grab distance : 2 -> 2.3
Customers :
Chill Customer :
- Changed the ratio for ordering coffee : 40% / 15% / 3% -> 40% / 10% / 1%
- Changed the ratio for ordering food : 100% / 35% / 5% -> 40% / 10% / 1%
Items :
Flavor Pumps :
- Added a new placeholder texture for each flavor
Coffee Pot :
- Increased the time it takes for the coffee inside the pot to go to room temp when it's not on the coffee maker :
Easy : 1 -> 0.75
Normal (Default) : 2 -> 1.5
Hard : 4 -> 2.5
- Increased the time it takes for the coffee inside the pot to go to room temp when on the coffee maker : drain / 3 -> drain / 4
Order Zone :
- Increased the Radius of the zone
- Completed Coffee and Food placed inside the zone will no longer fall over
Environment :
- Decreased the size of the blades of grass
- Fixed a bug with the grass color from appearing beneath the road
- Made it easier to get in and out of the shop
Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug that prevented the controls in the main menu to display the correct controls
- Fixed a bug that caused the crosshair to be off-centered
- Fixed an issue that caused the red and white overhang in-front of the window to bug out
- Fixed an issue with Iced Coffee orders being labeled as "Iced COffee" or "Hot Coffee"
- Fixes a bug that caused Coffee Makers to not fall
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to place things in walls
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to grab things through walls
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to place items under themselves
- Added a fail safe that will teleport boxes if they fall out of the map
- Fixed an issue that caused the café to float
- Fixed an issue that caused Plastic Cups to be super bright
- Players can no longer place items inside trees and bushes
