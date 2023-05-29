What's in the Geppetto Update? - Dev Note #02

Greetings, Ravens!

Welcome to our second Dev Note, a regular rendez-vous where we give news about the development of Ravenswatch and look at what's currently hot in the community. This post is going to be a lengthy one, but it's dedicated to the ones who love to dive into the intricacies of game development! We'll have a patch note with all the changes and additions on the day of the release of the Geppetto Update.

First and foremost, if you haven't watched the Geppetto reveal teaser, check it out now:



It was really fun to try and figure out how to introduce a new character to the community.

We won't be adding heroes very often in the game, so we had to mark the occasion both with a dedicated trailer and also with our participation in the AG French Direct, an event that highlights French and French-speaking games through a conference full of exclusive announcements and new trailers. The online event went great and +11 000 people gathered live to watch the cool new games announcements as well as Geppetto's reveal.

Now let's dive into what this Update will bring out for Ravenswatch, we know that's what you're here for!

Geppetto joins the Ravenswatch

You may recognize Geppetto from the Pinocchio tale from the 1881 novel written by Carlo Collodi. Pinocchio's been really popular recently with films by Zemeckis and Guillermo Del Toro, as well as upcoming games like Lies of P.

We actually add the idea of the character really early on in the development of Ravenswatch (and he was voted most popular by the team at Passtech as well when it was time to decide which characters would make it into the game!), but with his very atypical gameplay style, we decided it would be best to bring him out when more classic gameplays were explored with other heroes.

Why is Geppetto atypical gameplay-wise? He's a mix between a melee and a ranged character. You want to stay close to help your puppets, but far enough to avoid enemies as Geppetto is not a really resistant character (well, he's pretty old after all). Built around the idea of "tower defense", Geppetto can turn into a one-man army character.

Find out everything about Geppetto on May 31st!

Additional Ultimate Abilities

For this update, we also added additional Ultimate Abilities for all the existing heroes, which you will be able to unlock at Rank 6 after your runs. We won't spoil you with everything, but here's a glimpse at what awaits:



A Whole New World 🎵



More raaaaaats 🐀



Big chomp 🐺 (maybe doing that on a small Ghoul is not the best idea...)

The teleport system

One feedback reported frequently was how frustrating it was to have to walk back inside caves to exit them. Changing the teleport system not only resolves this issue but also allows more mobility on the map overall, especially when time is a matter of great importance in the game. You can now teleport yourself from anywhere, no need to go on a Raven's Mark teleporter anymore. You can choose a teleport point that you previously uncovered and will land on it - while not in combat (we see you trying to avoid mini-bosses or challenges you activated!)

Balancing and general improvements

The update will also bring its share of balancing and visual/sound improvements. The main issue that was reported by players was Aladdin's overpowered wishes. Aladdin’s capacity to generate Magical Objects with his second wish could really go off limits in terms of power and was simply too much, especially in Multiplayer. Offering Consumables instead is a way to keep the idea of empowering with the Wish, but it’s more reasonable and controllable. We may even think of making some unique ones for this wish in the future!

Oh, and now Magical Objects and Consumables have icons! Here's a sneak peek:

We added more voice lines for all the characters, as well as short dialogs to continue to bring out their personalities, and now their relationships. We will keep working on this system as we believe it's a great way to deliver backstories and lore into the game (we are also working on other storytelling elements).

The Geppetto Update will be out on May 31st, and we cannot wait for you to get your hands on the new Puppet master! Thanks for reading,

The Passtech Team 🍉

