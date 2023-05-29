 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 29 May 2023

1.2.32 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11342537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADD: LVT-4, LVT(A)-1, LVT(A)-4
ADD: Display of current and total number of crewman actions in bail-out minigame
ADD: Modded weapons can define a 'custom_ap' value which will be used as its base AP value
ADD: Modded guns can define a 'custom_ammo_ap' dictionary with custom AP values for different ammo types

