ADD: LVT-4, LVT(A)-1, LVT(A)-4
ADD: Display of current and total number of crewman actions in bail-out minigame
ADD: Modded weapons can define a 'custom_ap' value which will be used as its base AP value
ADD: Modded guns can define a 'custom_ammo_ap' dictionary with custom AP values for different ammo types
Armoured Commander II update for 29 May 2023
1.2.32 Hotfix
