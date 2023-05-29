The second patch for Wings of Angels is now live - check out the notes for more.

By popular demand, I've moved the UI buttons away from the top row of the message box. Unfortunately, because of the text size I'm not able to line it along the bottom, with a font color change I've pushed them into the corners where they're out of the way.

Eight save slots are now available! If you have old save data, you will need to delete your save files from the Wings of Angels folder (View Game directory and delete the two .sav files) in order to access the new save slots. If you first installation of the game is after this patch, this won't apply to you. Accessing the save slots is an optional quality of life improvement - the game will work without the new slots.