 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 29 May 2023

Build 0.19985

Share · View all patches · Build 11342243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Sleep should correctly refresh you
-Player starts with Conveyor Pads 1x, 2x,and 3x - this means you can use 3x to take the output from an atomizer, and then use a 1x pad to filter off specific items downstream.

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link