Patch TAXINAUT version 0.8.56 WIN_EARLY

Another small patch which fixes some thing I noticed during my let's play.
- Fix starburst sometimes doesn't work when you have a fare.
- Fix taken callout suddenly shows as expired (while in actually it is still active and taken).
- Fix "Being a Taxinaut" storyline (Moon-man) skips the stage about unlocking warp-jumps at the Covenant of Light after talking to Moon-man when you already have a warp-jump.
- Fix crash when taking a pick-up fare on Aultac to the spaceport and getting checked by security.
- Fix starport destination list doesn't automatically move to page with selected destination starport when picking a destination on the galaxy-map.
- Fix zone-details sites grid doesn't show all sites on the zone (e.g. traffic authorities might be missing).
