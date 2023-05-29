 Skip to content

TAXINAUT update for 29 May 2023

Patch TAXINAUT version 0.8.56 WIN_EARLY

Another small patch which fixes some thing I noticed during my let's play.

  • Fix starburst sometimes doesn't work when you have a fare.
  • Fix taken callout suddenly shows as expired (while in actually it is still active and taken).
  • Fix "Being a Taxinaut" storyline (Moon-man) skips the stage about unlocking warp-jumps at the Covenant of Light after talking to Moon-man when you already have a warp-jump.
  • Fix crash when taking a pick-up fare on Aultac to the spaceport and getting checked by security.
  • Fix starport destination list doesn't automatically move to page with selected destination starport when picking a destination on the galaxy-map.
  • Fix zone-details sites grid doesn't show all sites on the zone (e.g. traffic authorities might be missing).

