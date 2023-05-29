Frigato: Shadows of the Caribbean Released

Share · View all patches · Build 11342105 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have released the game at last. In Early Access as we want to make pirate games great again!

Thanks to the great community that you are, you have a maximum discount on the game

We had a lot of work lately, but it's not over yet for us. We just want something from you!

PIRATE RULES! NO PARLEY!

YOU HAVE A QUESTION? ⬇️

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1667750/discussions/0/3837675385332955011/ YOU HAVE AN IDEA? ⬇️

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1667750/discussions/0/3837675385332923399/ YOU HAVE A PROBLEM? ⬇️

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1667750/discussions/0/3837675385332920754/ YOU DON'T LIKE WHAT WE HAVE DONE? ⬇️

Talk to us, and tell us why. Most of the things people do not like can be fixed/changed/improved.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1667750/discussions/0/3837675385332920754/

YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT US AND BE PART OF THE COMMUNITY? ⬇️

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1667750/discussions/0/3837675385332955011/ YOU WANT TO READ FAQ - FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION? ⬇️

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1667750/discussions/0/3837675385333020553/

We have a few bundles that should interest you. More you'll find writing "Frigato" on Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32739/Pirates_of_Caribbean_Vibes/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32835/Temepest_with_Pirates_on_Frigato/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32857/War_Mongrels_and_Pirates_on_Frigato/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32804/Gone_Rogue_with_Pirates_on_Frigato/

Have fun playing

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667750/Frigato_Shadows_of_the_Caribbean/