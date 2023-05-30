 Skip to content

Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 30 May 2023

Update Ver.EA1.13

Update Ver.EA1.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.13.

■Training Mode

  • Added CPU Behavior Settings.

■Network Mode

  • The Select Region menu no longer shows a Discord button when the language is set to Simplified Chinese.

■Battles

  • Improved load times.
  • Reduced memory usage during battles.
  • Added special camera effects to certain Spells.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.
We hope you continue to enjoy Valkyrie of Phantasm!

