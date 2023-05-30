Update Ver.EA1.13

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.13.
■Training Mode
- Added CPU Behavior Settings.
■Network Mode
- The Select Region menu no longer shows a Discord button when the language is set to Simplified Chinese.
■Battles
- Improved load times.
- Reduced memory usage during battles.
- Added special camera effects to certain Spells.
Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.
We hope you continue to enjoy Valkyrie of Phantasm!
