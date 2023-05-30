Update Ver.EA1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 11342012 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 03:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie of Phantasm!

Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.13.

■Training Mode

Added CPU Behavior Settings.

■Network Mode

The Select Region menu no longer shows a Discord button when the language is set to Simplified Chinese.

■Battles

Improved load times.

Reduced memory usage during battles.

Added special camera effects to certain Spells.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

We hope you continue to enjoy Valkyrie of Phantasm!

