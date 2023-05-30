Predecessor Patch V0.7.2

Patch releasing May 30th, 2023.

Heya Champions! o/

The V0.7.2 balance patch is just around the corner and it is shaping up to be BIG. We also hope that it’ll mark the beginning of the end of our focussed efforts to tackle Time To Kill (TTK) improvements in Predecessor. As a reminder, our goal is to create a mid-late game environment that promotes more back and forth gameplay, more tense fights and most importantly, more rewarding counterplay.

The largest part of this process is of course, fiddling with the base stats of our Heroes. A lot of our Heroes have fairly varied base stats that were once fitting, but due to the changes we’ve made throughout Early Access are now no longer suitable. Generally speaking we’ll be looking to make most Heroes more durable, even in the early game, largely due to Crest sustain decreasing in the previous update meaning that damage now sticks better. However a couple heroes will be made a little squishier for certain cases and we’ll explain this reasoning case by case.

Next up, items are also getting a big check up. Lots of passives are losing additional tack-on effects that end up contributing heavily to shorter TTK scenarios due to overloaded effects. Most of these are being trimmed off, reduced or reworked.

Finally, as stated, a few items are also getting reworked to allow Tanks to provide a more utility-focused and durable role within a team, whilst providing options to more players to deal with those Tanks with particular itemisation. Now that Tanks have their new fun Crests to play with, we want their usual items to reflect a similar behaviour. As such we’re trimming their damage, haste, and natural use cases to provide more durable and utility-oriented effects.

Upcoming patches may look to make adjustments to the changes brought about in this patch as we continue to revise and hone our balance and design towards our original goal, so expect reaction based changes rather than a new goal or purpose over the next few weeks.

Bloodmordius, Senior Game Designer

This week's list of changes is so long that it exceeds the character count limit for Steam blogs. Please click here to view the full patch notes over on our website.