- Added Simplified Chinese language
- Added Traditional Chinese language
- Added Dutch language
- Added Turkish language
- Added Ukrainian language
- Fixed "StorageException: Value RuntimeTypeGuids.txt was not found" error when compiling scripts in editor
- Fixed invalid .csproj file generation
LOCOMOTORICA: Staggering Ragdoll update for 29 May 2023
build 371 (29.05.2023) - patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
