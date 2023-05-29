 Skip to content

LOCOMOTORICA: Staggering Ragdoll update for 29 May 2023

build 371 (29.05.2023) - patch notes

Patchnotes
  • Added Simplified Chinese language
  • Added Traditional Chinese language
  • Added Dutch language
  • Added Turkish language
  • Added Ukrainian language
  • Fixed "StorageException: Value RuntimeTypeGuids.txt was not found" error when compiling scripts in editor
  • Fixed invalid .csproj file generation

