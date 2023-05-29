- In-Game Weapon Store System
- Earn coins on kills and targets
- Improve audio Sniper
- New weapon AK-47
- Improvements on AI
- General fixes and improvements
Bullet Time Battle update for 29 May 2023
Gameplay improvements
