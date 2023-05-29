 Skip to content

Bullet Time Battle update for 29 May 2023

Gameplay improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11341802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In-Game Weapon Store System
  • Earn coins on kills and targets
  • Improve audio Sniper
  • New weapon AK-47
  • Improvements on AI
  • General fixes and improvements

