Territory – Alpha 5.110 – Cooking and Crafting Improvements

Added fuel remaining display in cooking equipment, extractors and chemistry bench



Remaining fuel time now saves so that fuel items can have longer burn times and time isn’t lost when saving and loading

Can now cook grilled tomatoes on the standing torch

Changed

Changed all fuel burn times for all fuel items

Scrap cardboard – Stacks: 500, Fuel Burn Time: 30 secs

Plant Fiber – Stacks 500, Fuel Burn Time: 45 Secs

Wood - Stacks: 250, Fuel Burn Time: 240 Secs

Coal – Stacks: 300, Fuel Burn Time: 900 Secs

BioFuel – Stacks 15, Fuel Burn Time: 1800 Secs

Propane Gas Refills – Stacks 10, Fuel Burn Time: 2400 Secs

Gasoline – Stacks 5 -, Fuel Brun Time: 3600 Secs

Note: Not all fuels can be used in all equipment e.g. gasoline can’t be used as fuel for the campfire.

The only exception currently is the extractor can use Biofuel, Propane or Gasoline as fuel temporarily until electricity is in the game

All fuel item prices adjusted at trader

Refined Oil added to trader

Gasoline can now be crafted on the crafting bench with Crude oil, coal, refined oil and cloth

Propane gas refills added to loot

Now only require 8 animal fat to craft a propane refill on the chemistry station

Zombie loot increased a little

Hunter loot increased a little

Escapee loot decreased but now spread across all loot tables

Fixed

Missing refined oil craft. You can now craft 1 refined oil on the crafting bench with 5 crude oil, 10 coal and 1 cloth.

No footsteps on harvestable vehicles

Melee metal impact sounds

Missing physical materials for sound mapping on some furniture build parts

Improved

Spear throwing now has more base speed and power and flies straighter

Spears no longer need to be equipped to be used so you can have several of them in your inventory quick binded to easily spam throw them

Spear projectile impact sounds changed to the blunt force impact sounds

Visual Improvements