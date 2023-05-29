Territory – Alpha 5.110 – Cooking and Crafting Improvements

Added
- Added fuel remaining display in cooking equipment, extractors and chemistry bench
- Remaining fuel time now saves so that fuel items can have longer burn times and time isn’t lost when saving and loading
- Can now cook grilled tomatoes on the standing torch
Changed
Changed all fuel burn times for all fuel items
- Scrap cardboard – Stacks: 500, Fuel Burn Time: 30 secs
- Plant Fiber – Stacks 500, Fuel Burn Time: 45 Secs
- Wood - Stacks: 250, Fuel Burn Time: 240 Secs
- Coal – Stacks: 300, Fuel Burn Time: 900 Secs
- BioFuel – Stacks 15, Fuel Burn Time: 1800 Secs
- Propane Gas Refills – Stacks 10, Fuel Burn Time: 2400 Secs
- Gasoline – Stacks 5 -, Fuel Brun Time: 3600 Secs
Note: Not all fuels can be used in all equipment e.g. gasoline can’t be used as fuel for the campfire.
The only exception currently is the extractor can use Biofuel, Propane or Gasoline as fuel temporarily until electricity is in the game
- All fuel item prices adjusted at trader
- Refined Oil added to trader
- Gasoline can now be crafted on the crafting bench with Crude oil, coal, refined oil and cloth
- Propane gas refills added to loot
- Now only require 8 animal fat to craft a propane refill on the chemistry station
- Zombie loot increased a little
- Hunter loot increased a little
- Escapee loot decreased but now spread across all loot tables
Fixed
- Missing refined oil craft. You can now craft 1 refined oil on the crafting bench with 5 crude oil, 10 coal and 1 cloth.
- No footsteps on harvestable vehicles
- Melee metal impact sounds
- Missing physical materials for sound mapping on some furniture build parts
Improved
- Spear throwing now has more base speed and power and flies straighter
- Spears no longer need to be equipped to be used so you can have several of them in your inventory quick binded to easily spam throw them
- Spear projectile impact sounds changed to the blunt force impact sounds
Visual Improvements
- Improved grass textures and materials
- Shortened grass length
Changed files in this update