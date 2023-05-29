Patch notes 2023-05-29 (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 11341744 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

So, how is Update 4 treating you, folks? We've got a few experimental tweaks for you today.

Misc.

We dedicate these to all the beautiful modders that have come here tonight.

Meshy files are now loaded with IAssetLoader rather than Resources.Load.

It is now also easier to specify a bot faction thanks to the new BotId i SoundId fields added to the faction specification.

Bug fixes