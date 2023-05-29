 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 29 May 2023

Patch notes 2023-05-29 (Experimental)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
So, how is Update 4 treating you, folks? We've got a few experimental tweaks for you today.

Misc.

We dedicate these to all the beautiful modders that have come here tonight.

  • Meshy files are now loaded with IAssetLoader rather than Resources.Load.
  • It is now also easier to specify a bot faction thanks to the new BotId i SoundId fields added to the faction specification.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the deconstruction tooltip that wouldn’t scale correctly.
  • Fixed a crash related to building statuses.
  • Beavers once again eat the food stored in a Gatherer Flag even when there's a bouncer bored beaver sitting at the entrance.

Changed depots in development branch

