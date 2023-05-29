-scanning sound stops if you cancel of move crosshair off target (stops unappealing sound echo)
-fix possible gravity spin loop when moving at speed off a cube at high speed and go upside down
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 29 May 2023
Build 0.19984
