Project Lazarus update for 29 May 2023

Build 7.0 Released

With the migration of the Experimental Build 6 to main, we are in the final stages of leaving Early Access. Season 3 will begin officially when it leaves Early Access in a few days. Experimental Build has also been removed, so there is no need to select launch options any more!

Enjoy!

Build 7.0 Release Notes

  • Added Season 3 entries

  • Added Full localization support

  • Added Parallax adjusted aiming

  • Added per level model for Drone Pod

  • Added per level model and animation for Orbital Striker's projectile

  • Added boss HP bar (Stages 1~4)

  • Added button prompts for all buttons (even for Keyboard)

  • Added skip intro voice prompt text

  • Added full keyboard short cut support for the lobby

  • Added Assisted Mouse Aiming - instead of the cursor working as a directional guideline, it can be used to aim

  • Added Praetorian Aiming Guide

  • Added full translations for option settings

  • Added voice queues for the break time in stage 2

  • Added elite state for some surprise monsters

  • Added ability to skip intro voice

  • Added controller stick deadzone settings

  • Added boss death effects

  • Added cursor color settings

  • Added profile recovery options - you can now recover your progress based on Steam Achievements

  • Added basic training

  • Added new transition effects

  • Improved Orbital Striker to drop relative to screen space rather than a fixed radius

  • Improved Orbital Striker projectile animation

  • Improved upgrade panel UI to better show increase and decrease of reroll/skips

  • Improved input detection and some cases of double register

  • Improved intro sequence with simple animations

  • Improved multi-threading

  • Improved Vegetation rendering

  • Improved performance to scale more with gpu (Approximately 10%~25% improvement in mid to high spec hardware)

  • Improved Orbital Strike and Tactical Nuke rendering performance and style

  • Improved memory usage by keeping a static heap. This does increase total memory usage slightly, but requires less memory allocation

  • Improved stage perimeter wall graphics

  • Improved UI panel scrolling with controllers

  • Improved Japanese Translations (Thank you Toyoch)

  • Changed Leaderboard sorting to stay between boards

  • Changed Tactical Nuke drop radius to be slightly larger

  • Changed Drone Pod spawn behavior to be distributed equally between other pods

  • Changed Drone Pod critical scale to 80% from 30%

  • Changed Specter Damage from 70 -> 345 (See below for more details)

  • Changed mouse cursor to be a normal cursor in in-game menu

  • Changed Increased Level 12 Flame Thrower damage

  • Changed Increased Spector Damage

  • Changed Increased Tactical Nuke Damage

  • Changed Flamethrower reload times to start at 8.5 seconds from 12 and flatten at level 6 at 6 seconds

  • Changed Orbital Striker mechanics

  • Changed Challenger Mode now has 30 minute time limit

  • Changed specularity of Arctic Glacier for better metallic rendering

  • Changed Decreased Widow Maker Cannon damage 460 -> 360, Crit Scale 50% -> 35%

  • Fixed frame cap option not deactivating when vSync is activated

  • Fixed Caverium related achievement not unlocking promptly

  • Fixed New High Score text only showing up as English

  • Fixed option settings not applying in game under certain conditions

  • Fixed movement issues of Striker

  • Fixed announcer voice not pausing when entering menu and mid upgrades

  • Fixed rare cases of key clashes when returning to the game from menu

  • Fixed skip intro incorrectly displaying buttons

  • Fixed "warning" voice playing after winning a round

  • Fixed Mech stats showing raw numbers in the mech selection menu

  • Fixed weapons stats UI showing wrong before/after numbers

  • Fixed Safe mode not setting the resolution to the lowest possible resolution

  • Fixed death impact fx not playing for certain monster groups

  • Fixed Keyboard QE swapped in the menu

  • Fixed Weapon Stats UI showing wrong before/after numbers

  • Fixed Safe Mode not setting the resolution to the lowest possible resolution

  • Upgraded Game Engine

