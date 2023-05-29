Build 7.0 Released

With the migration of the Experimental Build 6 to main, we are in the final stages of leaving Early Access. Season 3 will begin officially when it leaves Early Access in a few days. Experimental Build has also been removed, so there is no need to select launch options any more!

Enjoy!

Added Season 3 entries

Added Full localization support

Added Parallax adjusted aiming

Added per level model for Drone Pod

Added per level model and animation for Orbital Striker's projectile

Added boss HP bar (Stages 1~4)

Added button prompts for all buttons (even for Keyboard)

Added skip intro voice prompt text

Added full keyboard short cut support for the lobby

Added Assisted Mouse Aiming - instead of the cursor working as a directional guideline, it can be used to aim

Added Praetorian Aiming Guide

Added full translations for option settings

Added voice queues for the break time in stage 2

Added elite state for some surprise monsters

Added ability to skip intro voice

Added controller stick deadzone settings

Added boss death effects

Added cursor color settings

Added profile recovery options - you can now recover your progress based on Steam Achievements

Added basic training

Added new transition effects

Improved Orbital Striker to drop relative to screen space rather than a fixed radius

Improved Orbital Striker projectile animation

Improved upgrade panel UI to better show increase and decrease of reroll/skips

Improved input detection and some cases of double register

Improved intro sequence with simple animations

Improved multi-threading

Improved Vegetation rendering

Improved performance to scale more with gpu (Approximately 10%~25% improvement in mid to high spec hardware)

Improved Orbital Strike and Tactical Nuke rendering performance and style

Improved memory usage by keeping a static heap. This does increase total memory usage slightly, but requires less memory allocation

Improved stage perimeter wall graphics

Improved UI panel scrolling with controllers

Improved Japanese Translations (Thank you Toyoch)

Changed Leaderboard sorting to stay between boards

Changed Tactical Nuke drop radius to be slightly larger

Changed Drone Pod spawn behavior to be distributed equally between other pods

Changed Drone Pod critical scale to 80% from 30%

Changed Specter Damage from 70 -> 345 (See below for more details)

Changed mouse cursor to be a normal cursor in in-game menu

Changed Increased Level 12 Flame Thrower damage

Changed Increased Spector Damage

Changed Increased Tactical Nuke Damage

Changed Flamethrower reload times to start at 8.5 seconds from 12 and flatten at level 6 at 6 seconds

Changed Orbital Striker mechanics

Changed Challenger Mode now has 30 minute time limit

Changed specularity of Arctic Glacier for better metallic rendering

Changed Decreased Widow Maker Cannon damage 460 -> 360, Crit Scale 50% -> 35%

Fixed frame cap option not deactivating when vSync is activated

Fixed Caverium related achievement not unlocking promptly

Fixed New High Score text only showing up as English

Fixed option settings not applying in game under certain conditions

Fixed movement issues of Striker

Fixed announcer voice not pausing when entering menu and mid upgrades

Fixed rare cases of key clashes when returning to the game from menu

Fixed skip intro incorrectly displaying buttons

Fixed "warning" voice playing after winning a round

Fixed Mech stats showing raw numbers in the mech selection menu

Fixed weapons stats UI showing wrong before/after numbers

Fixed Safe mode not setting the resolution to the lowest possible resolution

Fixed death impact fx not playing for certain monster groups

Fixed Keyboard QE swapped in the menu

