Build 7.0 Released

With the migration of the Experimental Build 6 to main, we are in the final stages of leaving Early Access. Season 3 will begin officially when it leaves Early Access in a few days. Experimental Build has also been removed, so there is no need to select launch options any more!
Enjoy!
Build 7.0 Release Notes
-
Added Season 3 entries
-
Added Full localization support
-
Added Parallax adjusted aiming
-
Added per level model for Drone Pod
-
Added per level model and animation for Orbital Striker's projectile
-
Added boss HP bar (Stages 1~4)
-
Added button prompts for all buttons (even for Keyboard)
-
Added skip intro voice prompt text
-
Added full keyboard short cut support for the lobby
-
Added Assisted Mouse Aiming - instead of the cursor working as a directional guideline, it can be used to aim
-
Added Praetorian Aiming Guide
-
Added full translations for option settings
-
Added voice queues for the break time in stage 2
-
Added elite state for some surprise monsters
-
Added ability to skip intro voice
-
Added controller stick deadzone settings
-
Added boss death effects
-
Added cursor color settings
-
Added profile recovery options - you can now recover your progress based on Steam Achievements
-
Added basic training
-
Added new transition effects
-
Improved Orbital Striker to drop relative to screen space rather than a fixed radius
-
Improved Orbital Striker projectile animation
-
Improved upgrade panel UI to better show increase and decrease of reroll/skips
-
Improved input detection and some cases of double register
-
Improved intro sequence with simple animations
-
Improved multi-threading
-
Improved Vegetation rendering
-
Improved performance to scale more with gpu (Approximately 10%~25% improvement in mid to high spec hardware)
-
Improved Orbital Strike and Tactical Nuke rendering performance and style
-
Improved memory usage by keeping a static heap. This does increase total memory usage slightly, but requires less memory allocation
-
Improved stage perimeter wall graphics
-
Improved UI panel scrolling with controllers
-
Improved Japanese Translations (Thank you Toyoch)
-
Changed Leaderboard sorting to stay between boards
-
Changed Tactical Nuke drop radius to be slightly larger
-
Changed Drone Pod spawn behavior to be distributed equally between other pods
-
Changed Drone Pod critical scale to 80% from 30%
-
Changed Specter Damage from 70 -> 345 (See below for more details)
-
Changed mouse cursor to be a normal cursor in in-game menu
-
Changed Increased Level 12 Flame Thrower damage
-
Changed Increased Spector Damage
-
Changed Increased Tactical Nuke Damage
-
Changed Flamethrower reload times to start at 8.5 seconds from 12 and flatten at level 6 at 6 seconds
-
Changed Orbital Striker mechanics
-
Changed Challenger Mode now has 30 minute time limit
-
Changed specularity of Arctic Glacier for better metallic rendering
-
Changed Decreased Widow Maker Cannon damage 460 -> 360, Crit Scale 50% -> 35%
-
Fixed frame cap option not deactivating when vSync is activated
-
Fixed Caverium related achievement not unlocking promptly
-
Fixed New High Score text only showing up as English
-
Fixed option settings not applying in game under certain conditions
-
Fixed movement issues of Striker
-
Fixed announcer voice not pausing when entering menu and mid upgrades
-
Fixed rare cases of key clashes when returning to the game from menu
-
Fixed skip intro incorrectly displaying buttons
-
Fixed "warning" voice playing after winning a round
-
Fixed Mech stats showing raw numbers in the mech selection menu
-
Fixed weapons stats UI showing wrong before/after numbers
-
Fixed Safe mode not setting the resolution to the lowest possible resolution
-
Fixed death impact fx not playing for certain monster groups
-
Fixed Keyboard QE swapped in the menu
-
Fixed Weapon Stats UI showing wrong before/after numbers
-
Fixed Safe Mode not setting the resolution to the lowest possible resolution
-
Upgraded Game Engine
