Hot fix version 0.6.3.6

Build 11341652 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 12:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue that the game crash during blood moon raid

Fixed an issue that the game would crash when player break a corrupt facility

Fixed an issue that over 255 stack item amount is reduced when the stack to another container.

Fixed an issue that "Fire Necklace" and "Ice Necklace" didn't reduce the durability even the player equipped these

Fixed an issue that recipe of "Library Sign" and "Bathhouse Sign" was not be able to see in list of recipes in "Tinker's Workbench"

Fixed an issue that recipe of "Astrologer's Desk" was not be able to see in "list of recipes in "Drawing Desk"

"Astrologer's Desk" is temporaly implemented, some items in the recipes are not tested.

Defence System(Furniture) can make by "Armillary Sphere" in the recipe list of "Astrologer's Desk"