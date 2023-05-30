 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WARNO update for 30 May 2023

v.97415: Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11341636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Operations
  • Kitzingen Ruse: Fixed a defeat condition that prevented losing the challenge when the AI captured the Boris area
  • Fixed subtitles of videos not displaying according to the size of the HUD defined in the options
  • Fixed some dialogues wrongly displayed in the lower part of the screen in operation "The Kitzingen Ruse"
  • Fixed the player's label in operation The Kitzingen Ruse
Code Fixes
  • Fixed aircraft progress bars in "reloading", which were going backwards when playing at high speed
  • Fixed the behavior of a moving armed vehicle when facing threat. He doesn't look back
  • Fixed LoS using the C key when infantry in a building is selected
  • Fix an issue with detecting range of SEADS planes for F16C & Mig25
  • Fixed a rare crash, which happened when a targeted unit died
  • Improved grass graphism when the camera is moving
Data Fixes
  • Decreased ITLIS FÜHRUNGS.' price from 100 to 80
  • Fix a pricing error, T64BVK set to 255pts instead of 225

39GvMSD

  • Decreased T-62M's base veterancy by one level, on par with other T-62s (forgotten in previous patch)

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link