v.97415: Patch notes

Operations
- Kitzingen Ruse: Fixed a defeat condition that prevented losing the challenge when the AI captured the Boris area
- Fixed subtitles of videos not displaying according to the size of the HUD defined in the options
- Fixed some dialogues wrongly displayed in the lower part of the screen in operation "The Kitzingen Ruse"
- Fixed the player's label in operation The Kitzingen Ruse
Code Fixes
- Fixed aircraft progress bars in "reloading", which were going backwards when playing at high speed
- Fixed the behavior of a moving armed vehicle when facing threat. He doesn't look back
- Fixed LoS using the C key when infantry in a building is selected
- Fix an issue with detecting range of SEADS planes for F16C & Mig25
- Fixed a rare crash, which happened when a targeted unit died
- Improved grass graphism when the camera is moving
Data Fixes
- Decreased ITLIS FÜHRUNGS.' price from 100 to 80
- Fix a pricing error, T64BVK set to 255pts instead of 225
39GvMSD
- Decreased T-62M's base veterancy by one level, on par with other T-62s (forgotten in previous patch)
Changed files in this update