Table Ball Playtest update for 29 May 2023

2.0.0 Beta 5 Patch 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full 2.0.0 Changelog here: https://docs.lockyzdev.net/home/table-ball-changelogs/2.0.0

Patch 1 Changelog

Fixes

  • Reenabled the "spawners" in the survival game mode

2.0.0 Beta 5 Patch 0 changelog

Additions

  • 3D toggle in game settings

    • Turns on the 3D Game Mode
    • Currently has no "gimmick" other then being a "bumper POV" view.
    • For some reason though, you can break out of bounds by just moving up.
    • Need to investigate further, let us know what happens ;)

  • Started working on content toggles

    • These will allow you to toggle off optional content

  • Started working on a Twitch friendly mode

  • Added some Easter Eggs

  • Added a Game Mode menu to the Main Menu

    • You can select either Advanced or Survival
    • Game Modes will be selected after clicking "start"

  • Started work on the theming system.

    • Currently only the game background changes
    • As UI elements don't change rn, light mode defaults to dark mode

Changes

  • Made some improvements to the controller configuration

    • The REDACTED version of the game should now be fully playable

  • Started unifying the visuals of every single menu

    • Every single menu should now be using the exact same Hex value for the background
    • Each button should now use the exact same Hex value for text and background
    • Some menu's may not be done yet. Please let us know: lockyzdev@gmail.com

  • All scenes use the "Space" background

    • In the future when the theming system is introduced this will be changeable

  • Removed the theme tab from the customisation system

    • Is now a dropdown in the display settings

  • Removed the Game Mode selection from the Advanced Game mode

  • Started updating all scripts to use Unity's new Input System

    • This means in a future build we will be able to introduce "Controller Disconnection" messages
    • We're still experimenting with the new Input System so some features are not using it just yet and may be broken

  • Updated the SURVIVAL Game Mode

    • You can NOW shoot with E (Right Trigger on Controller)
    • Added powerups
    • Enemies now use a new model
    • Added a level up mechanic
    • Player health now scales based on level
    • Enemies now stay in place and shoot the player

Technical Changes

  • Finished the main code for the new Colouring System

    • Uses VERY similar code to the skins system
    • Is MUCH nicer then the old customisation system

  • Temporarily removed multiplayer mode

