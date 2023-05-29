2.0.0 Beta 5 Patch 1

Full 2.0.0 Changelog here: https://docs.lockyzdev.net/home/table-ball-changelogs/2.0.0
Patch 1 Changelog
Fixes
- Reenabled the "spawners" in the survival game mode
2.0.0 Beta 5 Patch 0 changelog
Additions
-
3D toggle in game settings
- Turns on the 3D Game Mode
- Currently has no "gimmick" other then being a "bumper POV" view.
- For some reason though, you can break out of bounds by just moving up.
- Need to investigate further, let us know what happens ;)
-
Started working on content toggles
- These will allow you to toggle off optional content
-
Started working on a Twitch friendly mode
-
Added some Easter Eggs
-
Added a Game Mode menu to the Main Menu
- You can select either Advanced or Survival
- Game Modes will be selected after clicking "start"
-
Started work on the theming system.
- Currently only the game background changes
- As UI elements don't change rn, light mode defaults to dark mode
Changes
-
Made some improvements to the controller configuration
- The REDACTED version of the game should now be fully playable
-
Started unifying the visuals of every single menu
- Every single menu should now be using the exact same Hex value for the background
- Each button should now use the exact same Hex value for text and background
- Some menu's may not be done yet. Please let us know: lockyzdev@gmail.com
-
All scenes use the "Space" background
- In the future when the theming system is introduced this will be changeable
-
Removed the theme tab from the customisation system
- Is now a dropdown in the display settings
-
Removed the Game Mode selection from the Advanced Game mode
-
Started updating all scripts to use Unity's new Input System
- This means in a future build we will be able to introduce "Controller Disconnection" messages
- We're still experimenting with the new Input System so some features are not using it just yet and may be broken
-
Updated the SURVIVAL Game Mode
- You can NOW shoot with E (Right Trigger on Controller)
- Added powerups
- Enemies now use a new model
- Added a level up mechanic
- Player health now scales based on level
- Enemies now stay in place and shoot the player
Technical Changes
-
Finished the main code for the new Colouring System
- Uses VERY similar code to the skins system
- Is MUCH nicer then the old customisation system
-
Temporarily removed multiplayer mode
Changed files in this update