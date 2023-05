Share · View all patches · Build 11341632 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

ːws_peaceː Fixed greenhouse grow tables crashing the game if object outline was enabled.

ːws_peaceː Fixed Sandbox Mode display glitches.

ːws_peaceː Fixed fog on Allen Ships.

ːws_peaceː Fixed Advanced and Pro Allen setup config resync issues.

ːws_peaceː Fixed stolen cash recovery from Thugs.

ːws_peaceː Fixed Master Blaster not dealing damage to Dealers.

And that is all, have a good one ːws_damanː