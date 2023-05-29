🦉 Magenta Horizon is OUT NOW! 🎉🎉🎉

"The secret to harvesting, is to live dangerously"

Today is the day! From solo developer Maddison Baek, comes Magenta Horizon - out now in Early Access! There's already many hours worth of game to explore, enjoy, and master:

Put your reaping to the test with full access to both Act 1 and 2

Slay 12 stupendous bosses in the Boss Rush mode

in the Boss Rush mode Compete in the leaderboards

Rock out to a head banging original soundtrack

Unofficial Steam Deck support (your feedback is appreciated!)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2109060/Magenta_Horizon/

Launch Discounts

The game will be 15% off for 1 week post-launch. Grab it while it's cheap!

Dead Estate owners can "complete the bundle" for an additional 25% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32852/

Don't forget to review!

Steam's recommendation algorithm relies heavily on how many reviews a game has received. If you've enjoyed your time in Magenta Horizon, then please be sure to leave a review! ❤️

If you have criticisms to share, we ask that you please first share in the Steam Discussion, or the official Discord, so we may have a chance to address your issue.

THANK YOU!

Magenta Horizon is a passion project, coming entirely from one individual. Maddison has written, programmed, drawn, animated, and composed everything you see here today! It's been an honor to be a part of it, as well as swapping metal album recommendations ;)

The fans of this game have been very enthusiastic all along the way, and we cannot wait to see the insane combos and score you'll all be executing in this full release!

Maddison Baek (Hellfire Railway Interactive)

Graeme (2 Left Thumbs)