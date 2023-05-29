 Skip to content

Nice Disc : The Last Hot Blood update for 29 May 2023

29th May 2023 Update

29th May 2023 Update

29th May 2023: Added a new mini-game, Nice Disc Striker!
2v2 team battle where you try to take out the opposing team's mascot with your hot discs!!
Choose Nice Disc Striker from the Battle Mode screen.

