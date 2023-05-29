2.3.0 Hotfixes 29 May 2023

Sorry for the rocky launch folks! Hopefully this is the last set of hotfixes needed for the 2.3.0 main branch. Please continue to report any issues, thanks!
- Several important fixes for savegame migration issues from older save versions. (@d0sboots)
- Fix terminal parsing so that alias works with normal syntax again. (@Snarling)
- Find All Valid Math Expressions now accepts empty array again when that is the solution. (@Snarling)
- Initial 2.3.0 release made fileExists case sensitive for all filetypes, including programs (.exe). It's now back to case-insensitive for programs. (@Snarling)
Changed files in this update